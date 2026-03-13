Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Bangladesh Bounce Back As Pakistan Go 3 Down After Good Start
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Nahid Rana has provided Bangladesh with the wicket of Shamyl Hussain for 6 on Friday.
BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI LIVE Scorecard Cricket Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Nahid Rana has provided Bangladesh with the wicket of Shamyl Hussain for 6 on Friday. Mohammad Rizwan has now been joined by Salman Ali Agha for three-down Pakistan. Earlier, Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the second ODI in Dhaka on Friday. Pakistan need to win in order to keep the series alive, after suffering a heavy defeat in the first ODI, being bundled out for just 114, with Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana taking a five-wicket haul. Shaheen Afridi's side will be aiming to put up a stronger batting performance, and hope that the likes of Sahibzada Farhan and Salman Ali Agha have a better performance. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2026, Mar 13, 2026
Play In Progress
BAN
PAK
137/3 (23.2)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.87
Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan
6* (17)
Salman Agha
10 (10)
Bowler
Nahid Rana
43/1 (5.2)
Rishad Hossain
5/0 (2)
BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI LIVE
Four dots on the trot to end the over!
On a length and around off, Mohammad Rizwan opens the face of his bat and steers it to backward point.
Hard-length delivery, on off, nips back in, Mohammad Rizwan hops up and dabs it towards point.
Lands this on a good length and in the channel outside off, holds its line, Mohammad Rizwan leaves it alone.
FOUR! Lovely shot! Fuller delivery, angling into the pads. Mohammad Rizwan keeps his balance nicely, uses his wrists to flick it away with good timing through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Back of a length and on off, skids through a bit. Mohammad Rizwan gets hurried and ends up stabbing it down to backward point.
Gives this one some more air, full and on middle, Salman Agha defends it on the front foot.
Slows it up, full and on off, Mohammad Rizwan drives it down to long off for a run.
Flighted, full and around off, Salman Agha drills it to sweeper cover for a single.
Flatter, full and outside off. Salman Agha reaches out and slices it aerailly but through the vacant point region for a couple of runs.
Ripper! Floats it up, full and on off, grips and turns away sharply. Salman Agha strides out to play at it but the ball spins past the outside edge.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Salman Agha prods forward and blocks it out.
Rishad Hossain is into the attack.
A huge appeal for LBW but turned down. Was it missing the stumps? A good length delivery, around off, nipping back in sharply. Mohammad Rizwan prods forward to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge. Rana seems confident but Mehidy Hasan Miraz isn't very convinced. With just one review left, Bangladesh opt not to take it. Ball Tracking after the over shows that the ball was indeed going over the stumps.
Overpitched, around off, Salman Agha drives it neatly through cover for a single.
Full-length delivery around off, Agha drives it from the inner half of his bat to mid on.
Bangladesh have pulled things back here. 2 wickets and 1 run in the last 12 balls. Salman Agha is the next man in.
OUT! TAKEN! Pakistan had a very good start, but after the fall of the first wicket, Bangladesh have got back into the contest. Short of a length from Rana, angling away, just outside off. Shamyl Hussain stays on his back foot and looks to go for a pull, but the ball gets big on him and takes the top edge. The ball balloons toward the deep third region, where Mustafizur Rahman moves a bit to his right, gets low on his knee and takes a safe catch. Pakistan lose their third wicket for 122.
Hard-length delivery, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan guides it to deep third for a single.
Short, on off, Mohammad Rizwan punches it to mid off.