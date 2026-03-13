Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Nahid Rana has provided Bangladesh with the wicket of Shamyl Hussain for 6 on Friday. Mohammad Rizwan has now been joined by Salman Ali Agha for three-down Pakistan. Earlier, Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the second ODI in Dhaka on Friday. Pakistan need to win in order to keep the series alive, after suffering a heavy defeat in the first ODI, being bundled out for just 114, with Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana taking a five-wicket haul. Shaheen Afridi's side will be aiming to put up a stronger batting performance, and hope that the likes of Sahibzada Farhan and Salman Ali Agha have a better performance. (Live Scorecard)