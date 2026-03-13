Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: Pakistan look to bounce back from a stunning loss as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI encounter in Dhaka on Friday. Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a modest target of 115, Bangladesh were able to clinch the victory in just 15.1 overs with Tanzid Hasan Tamim being the top-scorer with 67 off 42 deliveries. He slammed seven fours and five sixes during his knock. Earlier, Nahid Rana took a brilliant five-wicket haul and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three to bundle out Pakistan for 114.

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI match will take place on Friday, March 13 (IST).

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI match be held?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI match will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster.)