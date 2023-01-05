The Indian cricket team pacers had a disastrous start in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday. Sri Lanka raced past 50 in the Powerplay as Kusal Medis and Pathum Nissaanka put Indian bowlers to the task. The Indian pacers were guilty of bowling too many no balls which resulted in quite a few free-hits. The highlight was, however, the second over bowled by Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer, coming back after missing the first T20I, bowled three straight no balls. He conceded 19 runs in that over.

After that over, Twitter users were surprised with Arshdeep Singh's display.

3 consecutive No Balls by Arshdeep Singh pic.twitter.com/vsSMOzla3I — MK Chaudhary (@MK_Chaudhary04) January 5, 2023

Arshdeep Singh bhai kya kar rhe ho yaar #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/EwnSdChM53 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) January 5, 2023

Earlier, India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International of the three-match series. India made two changes, bringing in Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh for Sanju Samson and Harshal Patel. Sri Lanka were unchanged.

Teams: India: Hardik Pandya (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathun Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

