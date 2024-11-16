AUS vs PAK Live Streaming 2nd T20I Live Telecast: Pakistan look to bounce back from a crushing defeat in the series-opener, with Australia hoping to seal the series with a win in the 2nd T20I in Sydney. Australia edged out Pakistan by 29 runs at the Gabba on Thursday as the match was reduced to seven-overs-a-side due to bad weather. Glenn Maxwell returned to form before quicks Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis claimed three wickets apiece. Both teams are likely to remain unchanged for the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming 2nd T20I Live Telecast, Check Where And How To Watch

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will take place on Saturday, November 16 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match be held?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)