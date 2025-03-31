Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Is Jasprit Bumrah Fit To Play? Viral Video Raises MI Hopes
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE: MI are in search of their first win of the season, and will play at home for the first time, vs KKR.
MI vs KKR LIVE Cricket Updates, IPL 2025 LIVE Scorecard© BCCI/Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) clash with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, desperate for their first victory of the season. This will be MI's first home game, having lost two on the trot away. After a loss in their first game, KKR bounced back with a convincing victory over Rajasthan Royals. Sunil Narine is expected to return to KKR's playing XI, but there is still no confirmation regarding Jasprit Bumrah's availability for MI. Mumbai Indians have a huge historical edge, and boast a 23-11 record over KKR, but lost both games in IPL 2024. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:
- 17:46 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: Sunil Narine returnsSunil Narine is expected to be back for KKR once again. In his absence, Moeen Ali stepped in admirably against RR, doing a fantastic job with the ball. As per several reports, Ali may retain his place, with Narine instead replacing Spencer Johnson in the playing XI.If that happens, Andre Russell could be used as a third pacer by KKR.
- 17:44 (IST)MI vs KKR LIVE: Big absenteesMumbai Indians have really felt the absence of their talisman Jasprit Bumrah this season. Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar haven't looked at their best yet, and without Bumrah, there seems to be a lack of cutting edge in the bowling. But is he fit?Even MI's spin attack looks weak, and the franchise don't seem to have recovered from the withdrawal of Afghan mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar.
- 17:33 (IST)MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE: Desperate for first winMumbai Indians must be desperate for their first win in IPL 2025. MI and poor starts have become almost a trend at this point, but without Jasprit Bumrah, it is vital for them to get the wins rolling before it gets too late to recover.
