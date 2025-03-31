IPL 2025 LIVE: Sunil Narine returns





If that happens, Andre Russell could be used as a third pacer by KKR.

Sunil Narine is expected to be back for KKR once again. In his absence, Moeen Ali stepped in admirably against RR, doing a fantastic job with the ball. As per several reports, Ali may retain his place, with Narine instead replacing Spencer Johnson in the playing XI.