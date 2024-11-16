AUS vs PAK Live Score 2nd T20I: Australia look to clinch series in Sydney as they take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of a three-match series. The hosts comprehensively won the opener in Brisbane after the contest was reduced to sever over per side, owing to bad weather. Pakistan had been buoyed after a surprising recent 2-1 ODI series victory ended a 22-year drought against the Australians in Australia. (Live Scorecard)