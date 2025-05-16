After a week-long suspension due to escalating tensions between Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17. The tournament, which had 13 matches remaining, will continue across six Indian cities, with the final now scheduled for June 3. The 18th season of IPL has been action-packed, as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and last year's runners up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already been knocked out. After the resumption, the players are set to rejoin their respective teams. However, several teams have announced some short-term replacements due to injuries or national commitments. Here is a comprehensive list of the latest changes across all franchises.

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Kyle Jamieson has been brought in to replace Lockie Ferguson, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Mitchell Owen replaces Glenn Maxwell, who suffered a finger injury.

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Kusal Mendis comes in for Jos Buttler, who has left to prepare for England's limited-overs series against the West Indies.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

William O'Rourke replaces Mayank Yadav, who is out with a back injury.

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Jonny Bairstow replaces Will Jacks, who has joined the England squad.

Richard Gleeson replaces Ryan Rickelton, who ha left for the national duties.

Delhi Capitals (DC):

Mustafizur Rahman replaces Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has withdrawn due to personal reasons.