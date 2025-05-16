Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) received a big boost, as a report confirmed Josh Hazlewood's willingness to return to the franchise for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Though not immediately, Hazlewood is set to re-join his teammates sometime in May, as the season stretches to June 03 due to the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. Earlier, it was said that Hazlewood is carrying an injury that wouldn't allow him to rejoin RCB as the season resumes on May 17. But a lot has changed in the last few days.

"Josh is preparing to arrive in India by the end of last week (of May). He will be available for the franchise for the playoffs," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

There has been a dilemma over Mitchell Starc's availability for the remaining season, too. Starc hasn't yet officially confirmed whether he will rejoin the Delhi Capitals for the remaining IPL 2025 matches. The franchise has already signed a left-arm pacer, Mustafizur Rahman, as a replacement for opening batter Jake-Fraser McGurk, who has confirmed his unavailability for the remaining campaign.

Now, the franchise has reportedly learned that Starc wouldn't be returning either.

"Starc has informed the DC management that he won't be coming back. The franchise has accepted his decision," a source told the publication.

The BCCI on Monday said it has decided to resume the league after holding extensive consultations and getting necessary clearances from the government, pushing the final to June 3 from the originally scheduled May 25.

The revised schedule leaves little turnaround time for the Australian and South African players, who decide to take part in the IPL play-offs, to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which begins at the Lord's from June 11.

The BCCI, in a bid to counter the situation, has allowed franchises to make temporary replacement signings.

With PTI Inputs