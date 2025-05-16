Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old wonderkid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has been the talk of the town, even since he was signed by the franchise for a fee of INR 1.10 crore in the mega auction. Suryavanshi later went on to become the youngest batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, reaching the triple-digit score against Chennai Super Kings. Since that knock, the teenager has become a mainstay in RR's batting unit. However, considering his tender age, Vaibhav is also expected to fulfil his educational duties alongside cricketing. But, questions about the youngster's inability to manage both arose as rumours of him failing 10th standard board exams.

It was an account by the name of 'Satirelogy' that shared a post about Vaibhav failing 10th standard board exams. But, the 'satire' was taken seriously by many and it soon became a big point of debate on social media.

"In a surprising development, 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently made headlines with his record-breaking performances in the IPL, has reportedly failed his 10th CBSE board examinations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an unusual move, has formally requested a DRS-style review of his answer sheets, citing concerns over potential evaluation errors. While the request is symbolic, it has sparked widespread discussion online, blending cricket fervor with academic pressure faced by young athletes," the post read, triggering a debate on the internet.

But, in the same post, it was also clarified that the news is actually 'not real'.

"This is NOT real news. This post and page is completely satire. This post is meant for entertainment purposes only," the post further read.

What is the truth?

Vaibhav, at present, is a Class 8 student at Modesty School in Tajpur, as per the Indian Express. Hence, the question of his failing 10th class board exams doesn't arise.

Vaiabhav will be under the spotlight as the IPL 2025 season resumes on May 17. Though his franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, are already out of the playoffs race, the youngster would be keen to add a few more explosive knocks to his resume before the campaign ends.