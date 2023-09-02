A match between India and Pakistan is much more than just a normal cricket game. Given that the two sides have been fierce competitors of each other, a battle between them on cricket ground is much-anticipated. The fans show amazing craze for the India vs Pakistan matches, be it while buying tickets or booking the hotel rooms or cheering for their respective favourite teams on the match day. So far, India and Pakistan have played 132 ODI matches against each other with both of them winning 55 and 73 games, respectively. Besides some really intense games between the sides, there have also been many memorable knocks, have a look at the top five innings played by Indian batters -

Navjot Singh Sidhu's 93 off 115 in World Cup

It was a 1996 World Cup quarter-final match between India and Pakistan in Bengaluru. Host skipper Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-pressure game and opener Navjot Singh Sidhu proved his captain's decision right by smashing 93 runs off 115 balls. He hit 11 fours during his knock. India posted 287 for 8 and restricted Pakistan to 248 for 9.

Sachin Tendulkar's 98 off 75 in World Cup

Pakistan set a target of 274 runs for India in a 2003 World Cup game in Centurion and India's lgendary batter Sachin Tendulkar rose to the occasion with his batting masterclass. Scoring 98 runs off 75 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six, Sachin made the chase a cakewalk for India as the side hunted down the target in 45.4 overs.

MS Dhoni's 148 against Pakistan

It was the first international century for MS Dhoni. After opting to bat first in Visakhapatnam, India lost Sachin Tendulkar early. Dhoni entered the ground as the number three batter and scored 148 runs off 123 balls. His knock was laced with 15 and four sixes. India went on to win the game by 58 runs.

Virat Kohli's 183 in Asia Cup

Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to bat first in Mirpur. Pakistan posted a big total of 329 for 6 on the board. In reply, India lost the wicket of Gautam Gambhir even before the side could open its account. Pakistan were on top at that moment but a mesmerising knock of 183 off 148 from Virat Kohli that followed paved the way for a six-wicket win for India. Kohli hit 22 fours and one six during his knock. To date, it stands as Kohli's highest score in ODI cricket.

Rohit's Sharma's 140 in World Cup

The ODI World Cup 2019 was an edition that was bossed by India batter Rohit Sharma. He became the first-ever batter to slam five centuries in a single edition of ODI World Cup. No wonder, Pakistan were also among the teams that bore the brunt of Rohit's onslaught. He scored 140 runs off 113 balls against Pakistan with the help of 14 fours and three sixes, setting the foundation of India's 89-run (DLS method) win over the Asian rivals.