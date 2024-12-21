Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday said lack of runs from the top-order builds pressure on the lower-order and called for an improved performance from the batting unit in the Boxing Day Test. Jadeja played a crucial role in the rain-hit third Test against Australia at Brisbane, scoring a gritty 77 in the first innings to help India secure a draw. "Top-order runs are very important when you play outside India, especially in Australia and South Africa. When the top order doesn't score runs, the responsibility and pressure increase on the lower order," Jadeja said during an interaction at the MCG.

"Hopefully, the top-order and the middle-order do well in this Test. As a team, we need the top order to perform. If everyone contributes in the batting unit, the team will do well."

India's top-order struggled in Brisbane, barring opener KL Rahul, who scored a valiant 84. The rest of the top and middle order crumbled, but Jadeja, playing his first match of the tour, kept India afloat.

The match was eventually saved by the last-wicket stand between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, who produced a heroic partnership to avoid the follow-on.

While Washington Sundar was preferred in the opening Test in Perth, Ravichandran Ashwin featured in the second Test in Adelaide.

Jadeja said missing the first two matches worked to his advantage as it allowed him to acclimatize to the conditions and prepare for the Gabba Test.

"I got a nice few days to understand and get used to the conditions. I was here so many days, I used to bowl and bat on the tracks here. I got more familiar with the conditions here," he said.

"All my handwork in the nets helped me in the match and I played as per my plans." India had secured a massive 295-run win at Perth, but Australia levelled the series with a commanding 10-wicket victory in the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide.

With the series tied 1-1, India needs just one win in the remaining matches to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja emphasized the significance of the Boxing Day Test.

"It's good that we are 1-1 after three Tests. The next two games will be very interesting too. If we win even one Test, we'll retain the trophy because we won the last two series.

"It's a good opportunity to make that one good effort. We'll see what happens in the last match but this is a very important and crucial match for us."