The India vs Australia Test series recently witnessed an off-field controversy when Virat Kohli asked a reporter to not take picture of his family at the airport. Now, another controversial incident has happened involving Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner addressed a press conference on Saturday ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the proceedings of it have not impressed some media outlets it seems. 7 News, one of whose reporters was asked by Kohli to not film his family, has said that that the "strange and frosty media conference" as Jadeja refused to answer questions in English.

The report added that it was 'an annoying situation' for the Australian journalists as Jadeja answered the questions in his 'native language' - Hindi. It also said that Jadeja left the PC early. The report further claimed that "India's media team said the conference was for "travelling Indian media only", even though Australian media was invited."

However, two journalist travelling for the series - Abhishek Tripathi of Dainik Jagran and Subhayan Chakraborty of RevSportz - claimed that the Australian media were over-reacting. Both claimed that Jadeja could not answer all the questions due to lack of time.

Several social media users termed the report 7 News report as 'hypocrisy'.

Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with a few media persons at the airport, after the conclusion of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. Kohli, who likes to maintain keep his personal life away from the spotlight that comes with his career, wasn't reportedly happy to see him and his family members being captured by the media. Seeing cameras capturing him and his children at the airport, Kohli reportedly lost his cool. However, it was later discovered that it was only a misunderstanding.

It has been reported that a few journalists were interviewing Australian pacer Scott Boland, when Kohli and his family were spotted at the airport. The cameras shifted focus to Kohli, seeing which the India star wasn't happy

Kohli was taken aback by Channel 7 cameras focusing on him and his family. He was involved in a tense conversation with a TV reporter over the fact that his privacy wasn't being respected.

However, the matter cooled down when Kohli was assured that his children weren't being filmed. Kohli, as per a report, even shook the hands of a Channel 7 cameraman after getting the required assurances.