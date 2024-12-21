Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI, LIVE Score Updates
Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd ODI LIVE Scorecard Updates: Afghanistan aim to wrap up series victory.
ZIM v AFG 3rd ODI LIVE Scorecard© AFP
Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd ODI, LIVE Scorecard Updates: Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the series in Harare, hoping to draw level. After the first ODI was washed out, Afghanistan comprehensively beat Zimbabwe in the second game, by a massive margin of 232 runs, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 54. Having won the T20I series 2-1, Afghanistan will hope to wrap up the ODI series as well before the two sides clash for a two-match Test series from December 26. With the likes of Sediqullah Atal, Allah Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan in top form, Afghanistan enter the contest as favourites. Zimbabwe will be hoping that the experienced Sikandar Raza can return to form and inspire them to victory. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd ODI, Afghanistan in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Dec 21, 2024
Play In Progress
ZIM
127/10 (30.1)
AFG
39/0 (9.4)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.03
Batsman
Sediqullah Atal
28* (25)
Abdul Malik
9 (33)
Bowler
Trevor Gwandu
15/0 (4.4)
Newman Nyamhuri
5/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
ZIM v AFG 3rd ODI LIVE
We are back. Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik to open for Afghanistan. Richard Ngarava to bowl first.
...THE CHASE...
Afghanistan will be delighted for the way they have performed with the ball. It was a professional performance yet again. Despite resting Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveed Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai bowled well with the new ball. However, as said earlier, it was the spin duo who troubled the hosts and as things stand, it is Afghanistan who are on top and could well clean sweep the series. Can Zimbabwe pull off something? Stay tuned.
Well, that was another abysmal batting performance Zimbabwe. They have struggled once again! Once, Afghanistan chose to bowl first, the pressure was on Zimbabwe right from the start knowing their batting performance. They started to crumble against AM Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan who overall took 8 wickets with the former registering a five fer. Sean Williams showed a lot of character for his fifty but still, overall, it was a struggle once again.
OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Zimbabwe are bowled out! A slower length ball outside off. Ngarava has a poke at it and edges it to the keeper who makes no mistake.
On the pads, Gwandu flicks it to square leg.
Flat and on leg, turns in. Gwandu looks to punch but misses and it rolls just past the leg pole.
Flighted full and around off, Gwandu looks to drive but misses and it goes past the edge.
Too full and on middle and leg, Ngarava drills it to long on for a single.
This is full and outside off, Ngarava pushes it to cover.
Flat and on middle, Ngarava blocks it out.
Bowls it on the hips. Ngarava turns it to square leg for a single. Keeps the strike!
FOUR! Crucial runs! Shorter and outside off, Ngarava slashes it over extra cover and it races to the fence.
Very full and on middle, Gwandu flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Length ball outside off, Trevor Gwandu punches it to cover.
Short in length and on off, this is pulled to long on for a single.
Dishes out a yorker on off, Richard Ngarava digs it out to point.
Tossed up full and around off, spins away. Trevor Gwandu looks to defend but is well beaten. Survives.
Too full and around off, Gwandu blocks it out.
Trevor Gwandu is the last man in.