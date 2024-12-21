Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd ODI, LIVE Scorecard Updates: Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the series in Harare, hoping to draw level. After the first ODI was washed out, Afghanistan comprehensively beat Zimbabwe in the second game, by a massive margin of 232 runs, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 54. Having won the T20I series 2-1, Afghanistan will hope to wrap up the ODI series as well before the two sides clash for a two-match Test series from December 26. With the likes of Sediqullah Atal, Allah Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan in top form, Afghanistan enter the contest as favourites. Zimbabwe will be hoping that the experienced Sikandar Raza can return to form and inspire them to victory. (LIVE SCORECARD)