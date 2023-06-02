The World Test Championship final is only a week away. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is eyeing a good result as it faces the Australian team in the summit clash at The Oval, starting on June 7. Since 2013, India have come close many times but have failed to win an ICC trophy each time. The WTC final, the second one for India, presents the team a good opportunity to end that drought. Several top players like Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are not part of the team due to injury. Despite Bumrah's absence, the Indian pace line-up looks pretty strong. However, in Pant's absence, the choice is between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat.

Ravi Shastri shared his take on the ideal '12' for the WTC final.

"When you look at the WTC, if I remember from the last time India were in the final, it is very important what you learn from that game. You got to pick a team that suits the conditions. Last time in Southampton the weather was really overcast. Hence I will pick my 12. My 12 is very clear: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3, Virat Kohli at 4, Ajinkya Rahane at 5," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

"Now the choice has to be between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. I have a feeling that India might just go with...depending on who is playing...two spinners are playing may be KS Bharat. But if there are four seamers and one spinner then it will go the other way. Six will be Jadeja, 7 will be be Mohammed Shami, 8 will be Mohammed Siraj, 9 will be Shardul Thakur. 11 will be Ravichandran Ashwin and 12 will be Umesh Yadav."

The WTC final is set to start on June 07 at the Oval.