Indian women's cricket team star Deepti Sharma has accused Delhi batter Arushi Goel of stealing valuable items from her flat in Agra, according to a report. Arushi, who is a junior clerk with the Indian railways, has played with Deepti at UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Deepti alleged that Arush duped her of Rs 25 lakh and broke into into her Agra flat to steal valuables, including gold and silver jewellery and Rs 2 lakh in foreign currency.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), Deepti's brother, Sumit Sharma, lodged a complaint at the Sadar Police Station in Agra.

"Deepti's brother, Sumit Sharma, approached the Sadar police station with the complaint. Prima facie, we found some truth in the complaint and filed an FIR under BNS sections 305 (a) (theft), 331 (3) (house breaking), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 352 (insulting someone with the intent to provoke a breach of peace)," TOI quoted ACP Sukanya Sharma as saying.

The report added that Arushi and her parents started exploiting Deepti financially, citing various emergencies.

"The two cricketers became close over the years through their association in the same team. Then, Arushi and her parents started exploiting Deepti financially, citing family emergencies and financial distress," the report added.

According to news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), DCP Sonam Kumar said, "Deepti Sharma, UP DSP and Indian women's cricketer, along with junior player Arushi Goyal and her family, face a Rs 25 lakh fraud case. Deepti's brother filed an FIR after valuables went missing from her flat. Investigation is ongoing."

On a professional front, Deepti was recently named in India's white-ball squad for the upcoming tour of England.

The tour to England will consist of five T20Is and three ODIs. The series will kickstart with the first T20I at Nottingham, and the final T20I will be at Birmingham from July 12.

On the other hand, the first ODI will be on July 16 at Southampton, and the series will conclude with the third ODI at Chester-le-Street on July 22 onwards.

Arushi, on the other hand, was roped in for Rs 10 lakh by UPW ahead of WPL 2025.

(With ANI Inputs)