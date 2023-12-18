India women will face Australia women in the one-off Test on Thursday, December 21 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match commences at 9:30 AM IST. India Women come into the Test match on the back of their 347-run win against England Women. In the only Test, India Women posted a first innings score of 428, courtesy of half-centuries from Shubha Satheesh (69), Jemimah Rodrigues (68), Yastika Bhatia (66) and Deepti Sharma (67). In reply, England Women could only score 136 in their first innings. India then declared their second innings for 186-6 and then bowled out England Women for 131 to clinch the win.

IND-W vs AUS-W pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the Wankhede Stadium is 340.

Pace or spin?

The wicket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is good for batting with some assistance for fast bowlers expected early in the innings with the new ball.

IND-W vs AUS-W weather report

The temperature at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be 34 degrees Celsius with 32 per cent humidity. The weather is expected to be conducive to a good game of cricket.

IND-W vs AUS-W Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia

Batters:Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland

Captain:Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain:Alyssa Healy

India Women vs Australia Women head-to-head record in Tests

India Women and Australia Women have competed against each other on 10 occasions in Tests. While Australia have emerged victorious in four encounters, India are yet to register a single win. Meanwhile, six encounters have concluded in a stalemate.

The last five Test matches have seen Australia Women win three times, while India are yet to beat Australia. The highest score in these five matches is 377 by India Women while the lowest has been 36 by Australia Women.

India Women vs Australia Women prediction

Australia Women are expected to win the upcoming fixture as they have won three of the last five matches against India Women.