Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan made his international debut in 2021 against England. Since then, he has played 14 T20Is and scored only 88 runs for Pakistan. Son of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, Azam always receives the criticism due to his fitness issues. Despite showing some aggressive batting intent in franchise cricket, Azam ends up facing the feat due to his indiscipline and unfit attitude. Recently, former Pakistan captain Younis Khan urged Aam to control his diet, in order to have a long and successful career in cricket.

Younis stated that one can enjoy good food and also remain healthy by keeping the habits in control and Azam badly needs to focus on his fitness.

"We all enjoy burgers - I do too - but as professional athletes, we have to show control. Diet and discipline are key at this level. If Azam Khan wants a long and successful career, fitness must be a top priority for him. There are no shortcuts," Younis Khan told Pakistan media.

Talking about Pakistan ricket, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is currently underway and making new headlines everyday.

The broadcast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could be in jeopardy in coming days with all the experienced Indian crew members in PCB roster set to be replaced after escalating cross-border tensions in the aftermath of Pahelgam terrorist attack.

Pakistani terrorists are believed to be behind the killing of 26 Indian nationals, who were visiting Kashmir's Pahalgam area.

A concerned PCB source said: "Since more than two dozen of the production and broadcast crew of the PSL, included Indian nationals. Steps are being taken to replace them. The broadcast and production crew includes engineers, production managers, cameramen, player-tracking experts (all Indian nationals), who ensure a smooth coverage of the PSL."

The National Security Council after a meeting in Islamabad, on Thursday, announced that all Indian nationals in Pakistan should leave the country in the next 48 hours.

(With PTI Inputs)