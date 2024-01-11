The T20 World Cup 2024 is just round the corner and the Indian cricket team selectors have a lot of options when it comes to choosing the wicket-keeper. While KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan were rested for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma were provided with a chance to prove themselves. However, legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar believes that if Rishabh Pant is fit, he should be the number one choice for the selectors. In a recent interaction, Gavaskar called Pant a 'game-changer' and insisted that if he is fit on even one leg, he should play the tournament.

“I see him Rahul as a wicketkeeper as well but I will say one thing before that – if Rishabh Pant is fit on even one leg, he should come in the team because he is a game-changer in every format. If I am the selector, I will put his name first,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“However, if Rishabh Pant is unavailable and KL Rahul keeps wickets, it will be good because the balance will also get created. Then you have the option to play him as an opener or use him in the middle order as a finisher at No. 5 or No. 6,” he added.

Gavaskar further stated the Jitesh Sharma can prove to be a prime contender for the wicket-keeper slot and he will end up adding to the selection headache for the team management.

“Competition between players is good. All three players are good. We have seen Jitesh Sharma. He is an impressive striker and finisher. In T20 cricket, wicketkeepers usually stay back and are rarely close to the stumps. So even if you don't have that much wicketkeeping prowess but have batting and form, you can come in the team,” Gavaskar said during the discussion.