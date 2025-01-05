There seems to be trouble in Yuzvendra Chahal's paradise, with rumours of his split with his wife Dhanashree Verma intensifying. Chahal removed all pictures with Dhanashree from social media, prompting rumours of divorce between the husband and wife. However, Dhanashree continues to keep Chahal's pictures on social media, leaving their fans wondering. However, on Saturday night, Chahal posted a cryptic story on Instagram, triggering chatter around the topic again. While the cricketer didn't speak directly about his strained relationship with Dhanashree, one can read between the lines.

"Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always," Chahal's Instagram story read.

There were rumours about the possible divorce of the couple on Saturday as both unfollowed each other on social media. Some reports quoted people close to them as claiming that 'divorce is inevitable' because of irrevocable differences.

Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree, a YouTuber, dance choreographer, and dentist who has participated in the reality show Jhalak Dheekha Ja, on August 8, 2020, and married her in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020, in Gurgaon.

In recent times, Dhanashree has put out some cryptic posts on social media supporting Chahal on matters related to his selection in the national teams. But recently, both of them indicated that their intention to separate and unfollow each other on social media is being taken as a step in that direction.

Chahal and Dhanashree have been one of the most popular couples on social media, but their love story seems to have come to an end.

With IANS Inputs