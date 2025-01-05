Back as captain in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli led his troops in style as India claimed three quick wickets on Day 3 of the 5th Test against Australia in Sydney. With Bumrah out injured and Rohit rested for the match, the onus was on Kohli to marshall the Indian players on the field on Sunday. Kohli, a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, is known for his quirky interactions with fans on the ground. The case was no different in Sydney where Virat shut down a section of fans with epic 'sandpaper' banter.

Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were famously banned by Cricket Australia over their involvement in the 'sandpaper scandal' in 2018. After the end of pay on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, a few fans accused the Indian team of doing something similar after the videos of a piece of paper/cloth popping out of a player's shoes emerged.

The topic became the subject of chatter on social media, prompting some fans to even suggest that the player had sandpaper hidden in the shoe. Kohli seemingly responded to the accusation by mocking the fans in Sydney on Day 3.

The India star, acting as the captain on the day, gestured that Indians don't match Australians when it comes to such acts.

As for the match, India were bowled out for 157 runs on Day 3, with Scott Boland emerging as the pick of the bowlers for Australia, bagging 6 wickets. Pat Cummins claimed three as India give 162-run target for Australia to chase.

While Jasprit Bumrah didn't take the field in the morning session, Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets to rattle the hosts. Yet, by Lunch, Australia had put 71 runs on the board.