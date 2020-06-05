The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday took to Instagram to share a "#FlashbackFriday" post featuring former India captain MS Dhoni and England fast-bowler James Anderson. The ICC, while captioning the post, asked fans to guess the tournament from which these pictures were taken. "#FlashbackFriday Which ICC tournament are these headshots from?" The post sent fans down memory lane and soon after the world body shared the images, they flooded the comments section with heart-warming messages for MS Dhoni.

"Legend Maaaaahhhhiiiiiii," a fan wrote with a heart emoji.

"The King Man MSD," another one joined in.

"Dhoni is a legend and a certified goat," a user said.

"G.O.A.T of Cricket," a fan added.

Dhoni, unlike other cricketers during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, has kept a low-profile on social media.

Recently, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi caught him on camera, enjoying a bike ride with his daughter Ziva at their farm house in Ranchi.

Sakshi, during a live Instagram session with Rupha Ramani on CSK's handle last week, spoke at length about various things related to her husband.

She also revealed that once the lockdown is over, she would like to take a trip to the mountains with MS Dhoni and they will prefer a road trip over a flight due to safety measures against COVID-19.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was slated to captain CSK in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the lucrative league indefinitely as a precautionary measure.