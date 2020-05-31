MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi opened up about her tweet that put an end to the rumours regarding the former India captain's retirement. Sakshi, during a live Instagram session with Chennai Super Kings, said that she got to know about the hashtag from one of her close friends and that is when she decided to clear the air on Twitter. "One of my friends messaged me asked me what is going on? That hashtag (#DhoniRetires) has been trending since afternoon. I was like what is it, then I don't know something happened to me and it happened (the tweet) I deleted it, but the job was done, the message was put out," Sakshi said.

Sakshi also revealed what MS Dhoni has been doing during this coronavirus-enforced lockdown. She said that Mahi has assembled seven bikes.

"Mahi has assembled about seven bikes, he has restored them. Old bikes actually, he opened them up, he bought parts and assembled it.

He was assembling a bike, he assembled it but I don't know he forgot to put a part and the bike was not starting. So he had to open the whole thing next day," Sakshi said.

The talks about MS Dhoni's future started doing the rounds earlier this week when #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter.

Sakshi took to the micro-blogging site to clear the air and said that the lockdown had made people "mentally unstable". "It's only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires Get a life," Sakshi tweeted.

Soon after her tweet went viral on social media, Sakshi deleted it. After Sakshi's statement, the trend on Twitter changed from #DhoniRetires to #DhoniNeverRetires as fans came in support of the former India captain.