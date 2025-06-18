The tour of England poses significant challenges for Team India, particularly for the batsmen, as it has from 1932 to 2022, and this time will be no different. Each time, the questions have been substantial: Will the Indian team manage to clinch a series win? This team's biggest strength lies in its fearless approach to the game, but there are also several major challenges ahead. This series will mark India's era in Test cricket with batter Shubman Gill taking charge as the new captain.

The Number 3 Conundrum

Before the first Test against England, the buzz around the playing XI has intensified. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant clarified in a press conference held in Leeds two days before the match that captain Shubman Gill will bat at number 4, replacing Virat Kohli.

However, the crucial number 3 spot remains vacant. In this context, form-hitting experienced player Karun Nayar and highly talented Sai Sudharsan might be tested at number 3.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to strengthen the batting order at numbers 6 and 7, respectively. Yet, coach Gautam Gambhir is known for surprises, and the playing XI will only be announced on the match day.

Bumrah's Fitness Challenge

Jasprit Bumrah's ability to play all five Tests fully fit is a significant challenge. Just a day ago, 23-year-old Delhi pacer Harshit Rana was included in Team India. Harshit took 4 wickets in the Perth Test last year. Arshdeep Singh could also find a place in the team, having impressed with his performance in the Kent County. Mohammed Siraj is the team's experienced bowler, having taken 23 wickets in 6 Tests in England at an economy rate of 3.8. For spin bowling, Team India might prefer Ravindra Jadeja over Kuldeep Kumar.

Yashasvi's Form

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 9 out of 19 Tests abroad, averaging 45 with 2 centuries. He has played in the West Indies, South Africa, and Australia but lacks experience in New Zealand and England. So far, there hasn't been any positive news about him in the nets or warm-up sessions.

KL Rahul's Experience

KL Rahul has averaged 35 in England, scoring 614 runs with 1 half-century and 2 centuries. His recent performances against Lions, including a century and a half-century, have boosted Team India's morale. Rahul will have the responsibility of not only playing well but also forming good partnerships.

Challenges of Early Swing

The pitch curator at Leeds, Richard Robinson, has stated that fast bowlers will get help on the first day, and the pitch will flatten out later due to heat, allowing batsmen to flourish.

India's top-order batsmen will face the challenge of adapting to England's swing conditions, which have tested Indian batsmen in the past. Apart from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, other batsmen like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Shubman Gill lack experience in England.

Shubman Gill's Challenge as Test Captain

Shubman Gill has showcased his capabilities as a captain in the high-pressure matches of the IPL. However, at 25 years old, Gill will face a significant challenge in proving himself as a Test captain. In each Test match, spanning 15 sessions, his decisions will determine the team's direction, and the captain's ability will be under scrutiny.

Gill's Test Record

Gill will also need to prove himself as a batsman on foreign pitches. Fortunately, he has a team with a mix of experienced seniors and young players. In 13 out of his 32 Test matches, Gill has averaged 30, scoring 1 century and 649 runs. Additionally, he played innings of 17 and 4 runs in Birmingham. Fans are now cheering him on, saying, "Gill, Ye Dil Maange More...!" (Gill, this heart wants more...).