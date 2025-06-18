Rangers will face Greek club Panathinaikos in the second round of Champions League qualifying next month after Wednesday's draw. The winner of that tie will be seeded for the third qualifying round when Benfica, Club Brugge and Feyenoord join the competition. Elsewhere in the second round, Red Bull Salzburg will take on Norwegian side Brann, while FC Copenhagen play the winners of a first-round tie between Kosovan outfit Drita and Luxembourg's Differdange.

Rangers' Glasgow rivals Celtic enter the competition in the play-off round, from which seven teams will qualify for the 36-team league phase.

The second qualifying round first legs will be played on July 22 and 23, with the return matches on July 29 and 30.

In the Europa League second qualifying round, Istanbul giants Besiktas face either Shakhtar Donetsk or Finnish team Ilves.

