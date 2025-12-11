Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon put in a superb performance to help Athletic Bilbao to a 0-0 draw with Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Simon, 28, made a string of saves in the Basque Country to keep the hosts' hopes of a play-off spot alive. The Parisians were frustrated by Athletic and Simon but move up to third in the table with two rounds of the league phase to play, including January 20's trip to Sporting Lisbon and hosting Newcastle eight days later.

Spaniard Alex Berenguer kept his place on the right wing for Ernesto Valverde's side having scored his first league goal of the season in last Saturday's 1-0 home win over Athletico Madrid.

Portugal's Nuno Mendes started at left-back for the visitors having missed their last two league games with a thigh issue.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele was rested due to an illness.

The best chance of the opening half an hour fell to PSG's Fabian Ruiz but he was unable to hit the target with a half volley after Senny Mayulu's floated pass.

Barely 10 seconds from the break 56-time international Simon was finally tested as he blocked Mayulu's effort from short range after a first half where the Parisians struggled to deal with the home side's high press.

Three minutes after the break Mayulu forced Simon into a superb save, the 19-year-old bursting into the Basque box before the keeper's outstanding block.

With half an hour to play Luis Enrique brougth Desire Doue on for Mayulu for his first game since suffering a hamstring injury on October 29, looking for the breakthrough.

Simon was beaten in the second-half, but Bradley Barcola's shot rebounded off the crossbar.

With less than four minutes left, Simon was once again called into action, blocking another Ruiz effort before captain Yuri Berchiche cleared the follow up shot off his own line.

