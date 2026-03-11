Bayern Munich put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday by sweeping aside Atalanta 6-1 in a powerful demonstration of why the German giants are one of the favourites to win the competition. In front in the 12th minute in Bergamo through Josip Stanisic, Bayern are all-but through following a stunning brace from standout player Michael Olise and further strikes from Serge Gnabry, Nicolas Jackson and Jamal Musiala. Bayern have lost just once at home this season and Tuesday's marauding display, which came with Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala both starting on the bench, left Atalanta with basically no chance of progressing.

A blockbuster tie against one of Real Madrid or Manchester City awaits Bayern in the next round, save for a historic collapse in next week's second leg in Munich.

"That was the kind of performance we wanted. We were dangerous right throughout the match," said Kompany to Prime Video.

"We've got talent and quality in the team... So it's no surprise when the lads deliver like this."

For Atalanta it will be a comeback too far after the thrilling way they got past Borussia Dortmund and into the last 16, and their elimination would end Italy's participation in the Champions League for this season.

Being knocked out by European royalty is not disgrace for the traditionally tiny club punching way above its weight over at home and abroad the last decade.

But it was a chastening night for both Raffaele Palladino's players, who were applauded off by their vociferous support both at half-time and the final whistle, and Italian football.

"You can't say anything other than compliment Bayern.. unfortunately it didn't go as we'd hoped and we have to accept the defeat," said Mario Pasalic, who scored the hosts' consolation goal in stoppage time.

"We just have to try to play the second leg with a bit of pride."

No mercy

Even without Kane and Musiala Bayern came straight for Atalanta, pressing relentlessly, and Michael Olise twice tested the hosts' goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi in the first five minutes.

It was Luis Diaz's effort, deflected out for a corner, which led to x Stanisic taking advantage of poor defending at the subsequent set piece.

Atalanta were asleep as Olise rolled his corner to Gnabry who, completely unmarked in the penalty area, pushed the ball on to Stanisic to push home from close range.

Olise left Atalanta with a mountain to climb in the 22nd minute when he drifted in from the right flank and beautifully curled in his second Champions League goal of the season.

The France forward was again key for Bayern's third three minutes later, his beautiful first touch with the outside of his left foot leading to a Gnabry flying through on goal and effectively ending the tie as a contest.

Gnabry also had time to clip the crossbar as Bayern ran riot, and coach Vincent Kompany showed no mercy by bringing on Musiala and Alphonso Davies at the break.

Jackson drilled in the fourth in the 52nd minute and from there the night began to take an embarrassing turn for Atalanta whose fans could do nothing but clap when Olise leathered in the goal of the night in the 64th minute.

Jackson set up Musiala to guide home Bayern's sixth three minutes later, and by the time Pasalic netted for Atalanta with the last kick of the game the away side could have had double figures.

It wasn't all positive for Bayern as Davies had to be substituted with a hamstring problem, the latest in a long line of injuries for the Canadian who has had a tough few years.

But the small pocket of Bayern fans in the corner of the New Balance Arena weren't complaining as their team rolled on towards a showdown with City or Madrid.

