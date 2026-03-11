Arne Slot was left to rue Liverpool's sloppy finishing as Galatasaray earned a 1-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg. Slot's side lost to Mario Lemina's header early in the first half at the RAMS Stadium in Istanbul. The Reds were fortunate not to be further behind before half-time as Galatasaray created a host of chances to increase their lead. Liverpool improved after the interval, with Ibrahima Konate's strike disallowed for handball. Mohamed Salah produced an anonymous display and was hauled off after an hour in his Liverpool record 81st Champions League appearance.

"We started the game really well," said Slot. "We had three or four great moments. The biggest moment when Florian (Wirtz) came across almost an open goal, but he couldn't finish that ball," Slot said.

"We weren't able to score and with their first attack it led to a corner and you have to give credit to the way when they get a chance. They played as if it's the last chance of their lives.

"That is definitely something we can learn from. We sometimes get our chances and it comes across as, like, we think we'll get 10 more.

"It's already a difficult place to come to, but when you're 1-0 down it makes it even harder."

- 'So surprised' -

Languishing sixth in the Premier League, Liverpool hope to salvage a turbulent campaign by winning the Champions League, but this was the latest in a long line of erratic displays.

Slot bemoaned the controversial VAR decision to rule out Konate's goal, claiming "it's not possible so many things can go against us" as they have in their two trips to Galatasaray, where Liverpool also lost in the group stage earlier this season.

Slot hinted referee Jesus Gil Manzano was influenced by the febrile atmosphere created by Galatasaray's frenzied fans.

"It's always very difficult to talk to referees in a situation like that as they're in communication with VAR so have to listen to what is being said," Slot said.

"If it's correct that the goal was disallowed, which is difficult to judge as I've heard different opinions from people, it's not completely obvious but let's say that decision is right."

Slot felt a tug on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk during the corner that led to the Konate incident was worthy of a penalty.

Insisting it was the kind of challenge that would usually be punished in the Champions League, he said: "You look at how much they pulled on Virgil's shirt before the ball hit Ibou's arm, then it's safe to say we weren't the only ones impressed by the atmosphere here today.

"In the Premier League there is much more allowed than in the Champions League.

"That's why I was so surprised it wasn't a penalty because in all the other incidents where he thought he saw something when we made a foul and was so fast to blow his whistle and give Galatasaray a free-kick.

"Then it's really, really, really surprising the same referee in another incident when they make the foul says he is going to accept this completely."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)