Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Barcelona take on Newcastle United in the first-leg of a highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. It is the second time that the Blaugrana will take on the English side in the competition, having earlier defeated them 2-1 in the group stage. The Spanish giants enter the game in good form, having won their last four matches. Hansi Flick's side will be banking on the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri to shine, but also have a long injury list, headlined by the absences of Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde. On the other hand, Eddie Howe's Newcastle will have to manage without star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, but will hope for an inspired showing from forwards Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Newcastle vs Barcelona match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, March 11 (IST).

Where will the match be held?

The match will be held at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

What time will the match start?

The match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast?

The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming?

The match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

