Hansi Flick has warned Barcelona that Newcastle pose a serious threat to their Champions League ambitions as a product of "the best league in the world". Flick's side visit St James' Park for the last 16 first leg on Tuesday regarded as firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. Barcelona, five-time European champions, sit top of La Liga and boast a star-studded line-up. Newcastle are languishing in 12th place in the Premier League and have never been past the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition.

But, citing the financial muscle and strength in depth in the Premier League, Barca boss Flick is convinced Newcastle can be a danger to their bid for another European crown.

Highlighting the progress of six Premier League sides to the last 16, Flick told reporters on Monday: "The Premier League is a great league - for me, it's the best league in the world and they have strong teams.

"Of course, they have also a lot of money to make the right decisions hopefully, but they have done it because they are, how many, six teams now in the next round?

"We have to continue our way, our style, how we want to play. This is our philosophy.

"We want to play like Barca also here in the Champions League because our supporters are proud of us and the way we play football, so this is what we want to show also tomorrow."

It will be the second time the clubs have met on Tyneside this season, with Barca winning 2-1 courtesy of Marcus Rashford's double in the first game of the group phase in September.

Newcastle have endured an inconsistent season, but Flick knows they have saved their best for European games.

"The Champions League is different. Everyone who plays now at this stage wants to show their best," he said.

"They are a team which on transition, they have very fast players and very good players, outstanding players and we have to handle that and manage it."

Barca have travelled to England in the midst of a row between club president Joan Laporta and Flick's Camp Nou predecessor Xavi Hernandez.

With next week's presidential election at the club also looming, Flick is keeping his focus on the pitch.

"It's one of the most important weeks in the season now because we want to go to the next round," he said.

"We have here a game and we have to focus on the game."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)