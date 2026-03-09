Tottenham will endure a chastening reminder of their painful decline when the relegation-haunted club face Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday. Languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, Tottenham are just one point above the relegation zone after Thursday's shambolic 3-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace. The north Londoners are in grave danger of playing in the second tier for the first time since 1977-78 after conceding two or more goals in nine successive league matches for the first time in their history.

They have lost five consecutive league games and are without a win in 11 consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since 1975.

Against that alarming backdrop, Igor Tudor's side would love to ease the pain of their domestic problems with a win against Atletico in the Champions League last 16 first leg.

But Tottenham's trip to Madrid will serve to remind furious fans just how far their club has fallen since their last appearance at the Metropolitano seven years ago.

When Tottenham reached the 2019 Champions League final, Mauricio Pochettino's team, featuring Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris, was regarded as an emerging force.

But they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the final after delivering a limp performance.

Within five months Pochettino was sacked, starting a slow decline that could end with the humiliation of relegation.

As well as the unwanted memories stirred up by their return to the Metropolitano, facing Atletico provides a glimpse into why Tottenham are known as English football's serial underachievers.

In 1963, they thrashed Atletico 5-1 in the European Cup Winners' Cup final, becoming the first British side to win a European trophy -- just two years after lifting the English title and the FA Cup in the same season.

That kind of dominance has been a pipe dream for Tottenham fans in the decades since.

- 'Players need to take responsibility -

Daniel Levy, Tottenham's chairman for nearly 25 years until his surprise departure in September, often took the blame for his club's struggles.

But their problems since Levy's exit have turned the spotlight on Tottenham's overhauled hierarchy, led by sporting director Johan Lange and CEO Vinai Venkatesham.

Massive investment in a state of the art stadium and plush training centre gives Tottenham the appearance of a European power.

But the turmoil that has gripped the club for the last 18 months is the real evidence of their diminished status.

Even winning the Europa League last season to end a 17-year trophy drought has done nothing to rid the club of the stench of failure.

Ange Postecoglou was sacked soon after that Europa victory due to Tottenham's dismal domestic form, which including a 17th place finish in the Premier League that ranked as their lowest in the top-flight since 1977.

Postecoglou's overly-attacking tactics played a major role in his demise, but replacing the charismatic Australian with the pragmatic Thomas Frank was a disastrous decision.

Frank was lauded for his success on a budget at Brentford, but the Dane's dour game-plan quickly alienated fans and players alike.

Tottenham boldly trumpet their 'to dare is to do' ethos, yet under Frank they were cautious to a fault.

It took the Tottenham hierarchy just less than eight months to realise their mistake.

Frank was sacked on February 11, but interim boss Tudor has been unable to spark a revival, with Tottenham beaten in his first three matches.

Tottenham have spent only one season outside the top-flight since 1950.

They have nine games left to save themselves and panic is beginning to set in among Tudor's injury-ravaged squad.

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke revealed Tudor and his players held talks immediately after the Palace match.

"We've had a chat between us and we need to understand we need to improve and improve now," he said.

"We obviously need to realise the position that we are in. Us players need to take responsibility.

"We need to make sure next game we are at it and see what we can do to change this form around."

