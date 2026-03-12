Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE Streaming, Champions League: Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. It is the fifth successive season that Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the knockout stages of Europe's premier competition, and also their second meeting of the 2025-26 season. The two sides had met in the league phase of the Champions League earlier in the campaign, when City defeated Madrid 2-1. Pep Guardiola's side will be hoping that Erling Haaland and co. can find their best form. On the other hand, Alvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid are banking on Vinicius Jr, in the absence of Kylian Mbappe.

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match will take place on Thursday, March 12 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match will be held at the Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match start?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

