India vice-captain Rishabh Pant is relieved pace-bowling greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad are no longer in the England line-up heading into Friday's first Test at Headingley. Anderson followed fellow paceman Broad into international retirement last year, with England's two most successful bowlers in Test history having taken a mammoth 1,308 wickets between them. And while India defeated England 4-1 on home soil last year, you have to go back to 2007 for the last time they won a Test series in England, with the new-ball duo of Anderson and Broad long a thorn in their side.

"It feels so good when both of them are not there. They have been there for England for so many years, and I have only come here for two tours," Pant told a pre-match press conference at Headingley on Wednesday.

"But at the same time, they have enough ammunition in the England bowling line-up, we don't want to take anyone lightly because our team is also young and still looking to develop themselves," the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman added.

"We are going to play our cricket and respect the bowlers, and the opposition when needed."

Durham paceman Brydon Carse, set for a home debut after being named in the England team, is hoping to fill the gap during the five-match series.

"There's no hiding away from the fact that, over a number of years, England have had Broad and Anderson as the main two bowlers, so it (the bowling line-up) is slightly more inexperienced," said the 29-year-old, who has won five caps in overseas Tests.

He added: "I think it's a good chance for a couple of younger players, with slightly less experience, to stamp down some authority throughout the series.

"There has been a little bit of conversation around the new ball but I'm sure, over the next 24 hours, I'll have more clarity over that. It's an opportunity I'd relish to put my hand up and take that chance."

England's pace attack at Headingley also includes experienced seamer Chris Woakes, a veteran of 57 Tests.

"It's also good having someone like a Chris Woakes who has played a lot of Test cricket in different conditions, against different teams," said Carse. "He's someone that brings a level of confidence and calmness to a bowling group."

