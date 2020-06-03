MS Dhoni's love for bikes is not hidden from anyone and the former India captain has a garage full of two wheelers at his farmhouse in Ranchi. MS Dhoni, who leads the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen riding his "new beast" and this time it was not a bike or a car but the wicketkeeper-batsman was spotted driving a tractor. CSK took to Twitter to share a video of MS Dhoni enjoying a tractor ride. "#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu," CSK captioned the video on Twitter.

Earlier, Dhoni was seen enjoying a bike ride at his farmhouse with his daughter Ziva, in a video posted on Instagram by his wife Sakshi.

Dhoni, unlike other cricketers during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, has kept a low-profile on social media.

Sakshi, during a live Instagram session with Rupha Ramani on CSK's handle on Sunday, spoke at length about various things related to her husband.

She also revealed that once the lockdown is over, she would like to take a trip to the mountains with MS Dhoni and they will prefer a road trip over a flight due to safety measures against COVID-19.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was slated to captain CSK in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the lucrative league indefinitely as a precautionary measure.