The broadcast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could be in jeopardy in coming days with all the experienced Indian crew members in PCB roster set to be replaced after escalating cross-border tensions in the aftermath of Pahelgam terrorist attack. Pakistani terrorists are believed to be behind the killing of 26 Indian nationals, who were visiting Kashmir's Pahalgam area. A concerned PCB source said: "Since more than two dozen of the production and broadcast crew of the PSL, included Indian nationals. Steps are being taken to replace them. The broadcast and production crew includes engineers, production managers, cameramen, player-tracking experts (all Indian nationals), who ensure a smooth coverage of the PSL." The National Security Council after a meeting in Islamabad, on Thursday, announced that all Indian nationals in Pakistan should leave the country in the next 48 hours.

The source said that PCB and the conglomerate which had rights to the PSL had discussed the option of replacing the Indian nationals in the crew as soon as possible.

The source said the Indian nationals in the crew have also been told to restrict their movements until they can leave Pakistan.

Meanwhile, days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, live streaming platform Fancode has removed all contents of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from its website. The broadcaster was the one of the platforms officially streaming PSL matches in India. It telecast the first 13 matches of Pakistan Super League, where all top members of the Pakistan cricket team as playing. Several reports claimed that the decision was taken on Friday. On Friday morning, all PSL content on the platform was leading to an 'Error' page and then no content of the PSL was available on the platform.

Earlier, Fancode was criticised by some social media users for broadcasting the PSL.

Ramping up its response after the five measures announced on Wednesday, India has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals - including medical visas - and suspended visa services for Pakistanis following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.