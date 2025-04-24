Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Chases Huge Record As RCB Get Invitation To Bat vs RR
RCB vs RR LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates: RCB will aim to end their home woes as they host RR in Bengaluru.
RCB vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) return to M Chinnaswamy Stadium for their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 home clash against a struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, a key concern for them will be the dry run their star batter Virat Kohli has had so far in front of the home crowd. The star batter is also three sixes away from becoming the first-ever RCB player to smash 300 T20 sixes. RCB, currently at third spot in the points tally with five wins and three losses, is in a contrasting run of form home and away. Unstoppable away from home with five successive wins, they have struggled to adapt to their own home conditions at Bengaluru, losing three successive games. In all three games, their batters failed to give bowlers a total to defend. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from RCB vs RR, IPL 2025 match -
- 18:39 (IST)RCB vs RR Live: A forgettable run for RRRajasthan Royals have a messy house to deal with. Sanju Samson will miss this match with an abdominal injury that earlier forced him to skip the game against Delhi Capitals as well. Riyan Parag will continue to lead the Royals, who are currently tottering at eighth on the table with four points, in the absence of their regular captain.
- 18:30 (IST)RCB vs RR Live: RCB eye crucial two pointsRCB currently have 10 points to be placed at third on the table but Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians also have 10 points. Therefore, a favourable result will help RCB to stay above the possible mid-table logjam of four teams with 10 points.
- 18:28 (IST)RCB vs RR Live: RCB look for a win at homeStruggling to find form in their own den, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to regain control of their IPL campaign at home when they meet a floundering Rajasthan Royals. RCB's three defeats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in as many matches offer one of the biggest paradoxes of this edition. An outfit that has steam-rolled opposition in all parts of the country has been left chasing shadows in their own backyard.
- 18:19 (IST)RCB vs RR Live: RCB's bizarre record!It will sound bizarre as well as intersting that Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a 100 per cent win record at away venues and 100 per cent loss record at home in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Even before this season, RCB's home soil performances were not that great and this new show has only added to their troubled past.
- 18:05 (IST)RCB vs RR Live: No Samson for tonight's game!Rajasthan Royals had earlier confirmed that skipper Sanju Samson would miss the side's away game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he continues his recovery from the side-strain he suffered during the game against Delhi Capitals. Samson has already missed Royals' home against Lucknow Super Giants. The Royals' medical staff hasn't set a date for Samson's return.
- 17:54 (IST)RCB vs RR Live: Have a look at squads -Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan SinghRajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
- 17:45 (IST)RCB vs RR Live: Eyes on Virat Kohli!Virat Kohli, who has scored four fifties in eight matches in IPL 2025, has failed to perform with the bat on home soil this season. His performance will surely be in the spotlight during RCB's match vs RR tonight! Kohli needs only 3 sixes to become the first RCB batter with 300 sixes in T20 cricket.