The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced major structural reforms in the Pakistan Super League with a player auction system replacing the draft system which was prevalent since the event's launch in 2016. The total purse of the franchise has also been increased to USD 1.6 million instead of USD 1.3 million for the players auction. PSL CEO Salman Naseer said that the reforms before the league's 11th edition would reinforce its growth, competitiveness, and commitment to innovation.

"The PSL will now transition from a draft to players auction system which should increase transparency and enhance the competitive balance of teams in the league," Naseer said.

He said it will also provide players greater earning opportunities.

The new reforms will allow each franchise to retain a maximum of four players, limited to one player per category. Previously, every franchise was allowed to retain eight players from their squad including a mentor, a brand ambassador and a right to match option to retain a ninth player in the player draft.

The board has abolished the hiring of mentor, brand ambassador and right to match.

Naseer said that both the new teams, Hyderabad and Sialkot, will be allowed to select four players from the available player pool before the player auction.

Each franchise will also be allowed one direct signing of a foreign player who did not feature in PSL 10, enabling teams to strategically strengthen their squads with fresh international talent.

The PSL 11 is scheduled to begin from March 26, with Faisalabad now added to the list of venues.

