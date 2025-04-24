Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. The match is being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Heading into the clash, RCB are placed in fourth spot on the points table with ten points from eight matches, having secured five wins and three losses. In contrast, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) find themselves at the eighth spot with just four points, managing only two victories in their eight games so far.

Riyan Parag said after winning the toss, "We will bowl first. The wicket looks a bit sticky and should get better later on. It's back to our ethics now, if we can give our 100 per cent, the results will take care of themselves. Sanju (Samson) bhai is recovering and hopefully, he will be back soon. One change for us. Theekshana is out and Farooqi is in."

"We would have loved to bowl first as well, the surface has been tricky and unpredictable this season and we will try to adapt as quickly as we can. We have to be good at shot selection. We are going with the same team," RCB captain Rajat Patidar said.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

