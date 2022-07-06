The performances in the Edgbaston Test between England and India have led to quite a few changes in the ICC Test rankings. England won the match by 7 wickets, registering their highest ever successful chase in Test cricket. The heroes of that chase, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, are both now in the Top 10 rankings for batters. Root further cemented his place at the top of the rankings while Bairstow moved 11 places to teach the 10th spot.

India's Rishabh Pant also slammed a century and a half century in the match and has now reached his career-best 5th spot, as he moved up 5 places.

Virat Kohli continues to struggle with his form and managed to score on 11 and 20 in the two innings in the Test. As a result he has dropped out of the Top 10 and is now languishing in the 13th spot.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the match, is down a place in the 9th spot.

James Anderson played his part to keep England in the contest in the recent Test against India with a five for in the first innings and now has 17 wickets in three Tests since his recall.

The resurgent pace bowler climbs one spot to sixth in the Test bowling rankings.

Nathan Lyon has been rewarded for taking nine wickets in the first Testagainst Sri Lanka with a rise of five spots to 13th.

Promoted

There has been no change to the top 10 of the Test all-rounder rankings but Australia's Cameron Green moves closer to breaking into it for the first time after jumping three spots to 14th.

(With ICC inputs)