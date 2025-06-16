Legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn couldn't hold back his tears after South Africa beat Australia in the final by five wickets to win the World Test Championship (WTC) title on Saturday. The win marked the end of a 27-year ICC trophy drought for the Proteas. Steyn was around 15 years old when South Africa won the KnockOut Trophy in 1998, the country's only other triumph at an ICC organised event. An absolute legend of the sport, Steyn played 93 Tests for South Africa, in addition to 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is.

However, South Africa failed to win a single ICC title during his playing days, and most notably lost the semi-final of the 2015 ODI World Cup against New Zealand.

Speaking to Star Sports after Temba Bavuma's men scripted history at Lord's, Steyn had an emotional moment while explaining what this victory means to him and each and every South African cricket fan.

"What do you do, what do you say? It's incredible, I'm sitting at home, I've got my cap here, I'm extremely proud. I mean, what do you do? I'll take my son for a walk and life will carry on," said the fast bowler, proudly showing his Test cap, before going silent and welling up in emotions.

Steyn was thrilled over the side finally winning a trophy they had been striving to get for a long time.

South Africa chasing down 282 was made possible by Aiden Markram making 136 while skipper Temba Bavuma hit 66.

"I felt like the support at Lord's - especially from the English fans - was in South Africa's favour too. Maybe it had a little to do with the Ashes rivalry, but that backing helped. This was a massive game, and the team played incredibly well. It was a perfectly structured Test match - when it mattered, the biggest names stood up," said Steyn.

"KG Rabada with the wickets, Pat Cummins delivering too, Mitchell Starc with wickets and runs, Aiden Markram contributing late, and Temba Bavuma steering the side home. It was a fantastic final, I'm just thrilled for South Africa - they've finally won a trophy they've been chasing for a long time," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)