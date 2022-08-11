Babar Azam has been hailed in recent times as one of the best batters of the modern era. The Pakistan cricket team captain is currently the NO. 1 ODI and T20I batter in ICC rankings. In Tests, Azam is No. 3 in ICC charts. He is the only batter to be in top three in all the three formats. Recently, Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene, on the latest episode of The ICC Review, backed the Pakistan star to dethrone Joe Root from the top spot in Tests. "I would say Babar Azam has an opportunity. He's been consistent in all three formats and it shows in his rankings. He's a naturally gifted player, plays in all conditions, he's got the game to adapt as well," Jayawardene said.

However, during a recent Test series in Sri Lanka, Pakistan lost a match by big margin. During a press conference, Azam was asked about the defeat and was also enquired about whether giving up one format would help players like him, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Azam gave a hilarious reply to the query: "It depends on your fitness. Abhi jis tarha hamari fitness hai, abhi aisa socha nahi hai ki hum do format mein aa jaye. Aapko kya lagta hai main budha ho gaya hu? ya hum budhe ho gaye hai?"

The journalist who had asked the question on fitness retorted: "Load zyada par raha hai na". To which Azam replied: "I don't think so. Agar load zyada hai toh us hisab se fitness badhayange hum."

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.