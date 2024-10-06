Pace sensation Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made their debut for the Indian cricket team during the first T20I encounter against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. Mayank expressed everyone with his express pace during the IPL 2024 as he bowled the fastest delivery of the competition at 156.7 Kmph. Reddy also had a good campaign in the competition as he excelled with both bat and ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, their debuts will have a massive impact on IPL 2025 auction.

According to the new IPL retention rules announced by the BCCI, uncapped players can be retained for a considerably lower price than the capped ones. With Mayank and Nitish both playing their first matches for India, the youngster will no longer be considered uncapped with respect to the IPL retentions.

As a result, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will now have to spend at least Rs 11 crore if they want to retain Mayank and Nitish respectively ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Coming to the match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the opening T20I on Sunday in Gwalior.

The T20 World Cup champions are back in business at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. The series follows up after India completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over Bangladesh with an exciting brand of cricket.

Experimentation is one of the prominent things that go on in the era of head coach Gautam Gambhir as pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Reddy were handed their debuts.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik handed the maiden cap to Delhi-tearaway Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy received his maiden cap from former opener Parthiv Patel.

Teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

(With ANI inputs)