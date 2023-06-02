Indian cricket team star Suryakumar Yadav is known to many fans by his nickname ‘SKY' and it has become quite common among the cricketing fraternity. However, there is a fascinating story behind the nickname and it has a direct connection to his former Indian Premier League (IPL) captain Gautam Gambhir. Suryakumar revealed that his nickname was given by Gambhir during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders and the veteran opener decided to shorten his name in order to make it easier to call.

“It (the name) came in 2014/15 when I was playing for KKR. That time Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) gave this name because Suryakumar Yadav, he said was too long for everyone to call so SKY came from there,” the explosive India batter revealed in a video posted by BCCI on Twitter.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the prize pot for the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

According to an official statement, the nine teams will share a whopping amount of Rs 31.4 crore, which is the same as the previous cycle (2019-21). India will take on Ausralia in the WTC final at the Lord's in London, starting from June 7. The winners of the WTC Final will take home a whopping prize of Rs 13.22 crore (approx.) while the runners-up will pocket Rs 6.61 crore (approx.).

"There is no change in the tournament prize money, which remains the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship (2019-21) with a total purse of $3.8 million (Rs 13.22 crore approx.). Kane Williamson's New Zealand were rewarded with $1.6 million (Rs 6.61 crore approx.) in Southampton in 2021 after they sealed an eight-wicket win over India in the rain-marred six-day WTC final," the ICC said in a release.

