India vs England 5th T20I Live Streaming: Having already sealed the series, India would look to address their batting woes against England in the fifth and final T20I at Wankhede Stadiium, Mumbai on Sunday. The hosts will hope that struggling skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are back among runs and adding spice to the otherwise inconsequential match. India's 15-run win in the fourth T20I at Pune on Friday gave the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match affair.

Samson, who missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Kerala, came into the series evidently lacking match practice and has struggled against the express pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer who have troubled the Indian opener consistently.

With only 35 runs in four matches so far, Samson's returns have been disappointing but it is unlikely that India would want to tinker with their opening combination at the top given that an all-out approach is a core principle of their T20 cricket.

World number four Suryakumar has gone without a significant score since his 75 against Bangladesh eight matches ago.

The Indian skipper has two ducks and scores of 12 and 14 to show in this series even though luck has favoured him during the toss.

When will the India vs England 5th T20I take place?

The India vs England 5th T20I will take place on Sunday, February 02, 2025.

Where will the India vs England 5th T20I be held?

The India vs England 5th T20I will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the India vs England 5th T20I start?

The India vs England 5th T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England 5th T20I?

The India vs England 5th T20I will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England 5th T20I?

The India vs England 5th T20I will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

