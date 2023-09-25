Pace bowling adds just another essence to the game of cricket. Anything bowled above 140kmph is considered to be a good pace even in international cricket and the bowlers who can clock such a speed with good line and length are a gem. So is the case with Pakistan's Haris Rauf. The ace speedster has some serious pace in his bowling as he can easily clock around 150kmph. However, Rauf too has an inspiration to keep himself going. His ideal is not among the Pakistan greats like Shoaib Akhtar or Wasim Akram, it's rather an ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore and former South Africa bowler Dale Steyn.

While revealing Steyn as his all-time favourite bowler, Rauf added that he also tries to replicate the celebration style of the South African pacer after taking any wicket.

"Mai hamesha follow Dale Steyn ko karta hoon, jab se main usko dekh raha hoon. Uska jo aggression hai vo mujhe kaafi pasand hai. Jis tarah woh wicket le ke aggression show karta hai, kosish karta hoon ki main bhi ground mein us tarah he aggression karu, but mera thoda sa jyada he ho jaata hai. But Dale Steyn mera all the time favourite hai. (I always follow Dale Steyn since the time I am watching him play. I try to replicate his aggression after taking a wicket, but I think I overdo it a bit. But Dale Steyn is my favourite bowler of all time)," said Rauf in a video uploaded by ICC.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the squad for the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 and Rauf found a place for himself in the team.

While most of the top names were there, there were a couple of surprises in the squad selected by the PCB.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah who suffered an injury during the recently concluded Asia Cup was not included in Pakistan's Cricket World Cup squad. But veteran pacer Hasan Ali has made a comeback into the Cricket World Cup squad.

Babar Azam will lead the Pakistan cricket team at the Cricket World Cup while Shadab Khan will be his deputy.