One of the most consistent performers in the domestic spectrum, Prithvi Shaw once again put the talent he possesses in a showcase and wowed the world with his unbeaten 240-run knock in the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Assam on Tuesday. Having made his India debut at the age of 18, Shaw hasn't been in the scheme of things in Indian cricket for a while, owing to a number of reasons. Failures on the field, injuries, and selection rejections have all played their role as the opening batter continues to be snubbed but Shaw has no time to pay attention to those 'who left him when he was at a low point'.

Courtesy of his 240 off 283 against Assam, Shaw registered his career best in First-Class cricket. Speaking to Indian Express after the match, the attacking opening batter said that he is happy with the way he has been batting, and the only thing missing was a 'big score'.

"I was happy with the way I was batting (this season), just that I was not getting a big score," he said. "But when you are hungry to score runs and doing your process, you will eventually be rewarded. The innings was a result of the hard work I put into my game in the last few years."

When young players usually struggle to find form, they seek help from seniors. But for Shaw, it was his inner voice that helped him get his mojo back in red-ball cricket.

"I didn't talk to too many people, but was visualising everything myself. I spent time watching old footage of my batting. I was thinking alone about what was happening and realised it myself what I was doing well and what I was not doing well. I was getting my processes right and was doing everything well. But I knew that sometimes it (runs) does not happen, and sometimes it does happen," he said.

While there's no denying the talent that Shaw possesses, the batter also has had his critics. But, he is in no mood to pay heed to those 'detractors'.

"When runs were not happening, people just used to keep talking. I used to ignore them. There is no importance of people who left me during my tough days," he explained.

"Whatever detractors say, it hardly makes a difference. I knew what I was doing right, and what I was doing wrong. I was focused on my process and how I handle myself. I am mature enough to know that I needn't address these people," Shaw elaborated.

Mumbai wrapped up the day on Tuesday against Assam on 416/2. They would look to add to that total as the play resumes on Wednesday.

