The Champions Trophy squad announcement deadline is January 12. The tournament starts on February 19, while India's first match is on February 20. All eyes will be on India's squad, especially after the Border Gavaskar Trophy debacle. Focus will be on veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah among others. In the midst of this, there is some positive news. Mohammed Shami, who last played an international match on November 19, 2023 (417 days ago from today), is expected to make a return, according to a report in Cricbuzz. Shami has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was the top wicket-taker.

The report said that Shami's is being closely monitored by the BCCI's medical team. Shami underwent a surgery in his ankle after the World Cup. Then a knee swelling delayed his return and he missed the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Now, the report said that there is 'optimism' in the BCCI corridors over his return. A fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is mandatory for Shami to be available.

Shami bowled regularly for his state team Bengal in t he Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. A NCA physio is accompanying him while BCCI selectors will asses him further during the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout matches in Baroda.

Bumrah uncertain

The report also said that Jasprit Bumrah is still not a certainty for the Champions Trophy. Bumrah suffered a back spasm during the fifth India vs Australia Test in Sydney. He immediately went for a sacn in a hospital. The BCCI selectors are awaiting a report from the NCA regarding the pacer. He is also expected to report to the NCA.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has termed the incomparable Jasprit Bumrah the greatest all-format fast bowler after his Player-of-the-Series performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I know a lot of great fast bowlers, Curtly Ambrose, Glenn McGrath, didn't get to play T20 cricket, so I'm not talking about those guys, but in regards to anyone who has played all three formats, I think he might be the best ever," he said.

"He's actually that good in any conditions, that's what makes him great; any conditions, any format, this guy's a freak."