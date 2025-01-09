There has been a lot of conversation around Indian cricket team star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Bumrah was suffering from back spasms that prevented him from bowling during the final Test match against Australia in Sydney. The fast bowler looked in a spot of bother during the match and was rushed to the hospital for scans. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Bumrah has consulted New Zealand-based orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Rowan Schouten, about the injury. "The surgeon is in touch with BCCI's medical team and the selectors are expected to be informed."

The report further claimed that Bumrah is likely to be named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy but he will only play if he is "pain-free after returning to bowling".

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed his reservations about Jasprit Bumrah succeeding Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain.

Kaif emphasised that appointing Bumrah as skipper could overburden the pacer, affecting both his fitness and longevity. Instead, he advocated for a batter, such as KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant, to take up the leadership mantle, ensuring stability and performance continuity.

Speculation around India's Test captaincy has intensified following Rohit Sharma's absence from the Sydney Test during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reports suggest that Rohit might step away from Test captaincy altogether, opening the door for potential successors. Jasprit Bumrah, who briefly captained India in the Perth and Sydney Tests, has emerged as a candidate for the role, but Kaif firmly believes this would be a misstep.

“The BCCI should think twice before appointing Jasprit Bumrah as the full-time captain,” Kaif posted on X.

“He needs to focus solely on taking wickets and staying fit. Added leadership responsibilities and getting carried away in the heat of the moment can lead to injuries and potentially shorten an outstanding career. Don't kill the golden goose.”

(With IANS inputs)