Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has recently been in the headlines amid rumours of his divorce with wife Dhanashree Verma. Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree, a YouTuber, dance choreographer and dentist, on August 8, 2020 and the couple got married in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020. However, several media reports claimed that Chahal removed all pictures with Dhanashree from his social media recently and that gave rise to the divorce rumours. Pictures of the couple still exist on Dhanashree's profile - a fact that left a lot of fans wondering. Amid the ongoing chatter, Chahal is all set to appear on Bigg Boss 18 on Sunday, according to Times Of India.

The report claimed that the Sunday episode of the reality show will feature Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh - all three who will play for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Earlier, Dhanashree Verma, wife of Indian cricket team star Yuzvendra Chahal, broke her silence.

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," Dhanashree wrote in a long post on her Instagram story.

"I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others.

"I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification."

On Tuesday, Chahal posted a cryptic message on Instagram which read: "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise." - Socrates

Earlier, on Saturday, Chahal posted another cryptic message on Instagram. "Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always," Chahal's Instagram story read.