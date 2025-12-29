Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for Hobart Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis, who registered figures of 3/30 in his four-over spell against the Melbourne Renegades on Monday, leading his side to a four-wicket win at the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Ashwin opined that the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) management would be happy with how Ellis has been 'shaping up' ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026, where the Australian is set to represent the five-time champions. The Indian veteran mentioned the Aussie quick's bowling in the death in his most recent BBL game, where he picked up two crucial wickets in two overs.

Writing on X, Ashwin penned, "The men in yellove will be happy with how he's been shaping up. 4-0-30-3 for Hobart Hurricanes today. Most importantly, 2-0-15-2 at the death, bowling 17 and 20, nailing his yorkers and change of pace. Safe to say two overs of Ellis are locked at the 'Pauk' in the death for the summer of 26?"

Safe to say two overs of Ellis are locked at the 'Pauk' in the death for... pic.twitter.com/zjkg0ipXJQ — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 29, 2025

Ashwin, who was set to become the first Indian male cricketer to play the Australian tournament after being signed by the Sydney Thunder, was ruled out ahead of the tournament owing to a knee injury he sustained in Chennai.

Speaking of the BBL game, defending champions Hurricanes claimed their second win over the Renegades in eight days with a composed chase built around a calm finishing effort from Matthew Wade and key wickets from Ellis.

Defending 162, the Renegades looked in control after their bowlers restricted Hobart's top order, with Adam Zampa removing Tim Ward and Ben McDermott in the same over. No Hurricanes batter passed 30, but Wade anchored the innings, finishing unbeaten on 43 from 30 balls.

His late burst, which included three sixes and a four in the final overs, sealed the chase with six balls to spare, supported by a crucial 38-run stand with Rehan Ahmed (23).

Earlier, the Renegades started aggressively through Josh Brown and Tim Seifert, but Ellis' game-turning spell halted the momentum. Despite several promising starts, Melbourne failed to capitalise and settled for 9-162.

The win lifted Hobart to second place on the points table, with four wins and one loss from five games, while the Renegades remain at the bottom of the table with two losses and a sole win from their three outings so far.

