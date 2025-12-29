One thousand and forty-nine days passed since Anrich Nortje last played a SA20 match. During that period, the Proteas Men's team ended a 27-year barren run when they won the World Test Championship, Rassie Erasmus's Springboks went back-to-back at Rugby World Cups, and Bafana Bafana qualified for a first FIFA World Cup since 2010. Nortje was the standout fast bowler in SA20 Season 1 with the League's foundation almost being built upon the thunderbolts he was sending down.

Equally, his 20 wickets played a substantial role in the Pretoria Capitals winning the first-ever group stage before finishing runners-up to the eventual champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

It is no coincidence that the Capitals have not qualified for the playoffs while Nortje has been on the sidelines over the past two seasons.

With their patience glass emptied, the Capitals released Nortje ahead of the Season 4 auction where the fast bowler was picked up by his hometown team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

It was a high-risk selection on the part of the Sunrisers for Nortje had barely bowled a ball in anger since the T20 World Cup Final in Barbados in June 2024, but it was a gamble coach Adrian Birrell was willing to take.

Birrell's relationship with 'The Uitenhage Express' dates back to Nortje's formative years at St George's Park, and he was confident that the fast bowler was on the right track.

Nortje repaid the faith by delivering in spectacular fashion on his Sunrisers debut against the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Saturday evening.

Charging in from the Klein Nederburg End, Nortje pushed the speed gun up and over 145km/h to rush up all the Paarl Royals batters.

His reward was a sensational 4/23 in his comeback game.

“Yeah, it's lovely to be back in the tournament. Once again, the turnout, the fans, the atmosphere, it's unbelievable. So, yeah, I'm happy with the results as well,” Nortje said.

“I'm happy to contribute and yeah, I'm happy to start with a win. I'm just really happy with how things have started out and hopefully just build on what we've got now.”

With the Sunrisers' next match against his former team, Pretoria Capitals, at St George's Park on Monday, Nortje is eagerly looking forward to playing before his friends and family for the first time.

The fast bowler also delivered a timely warning to a Capitals batting unit that crashed in their first outing that he has yet to get the engines warmed-up properly.

“It feels like there's a bit more to be honest with you,” Nortje said. “It doesn't feel like everything's clicking, but that's how cricket works.

“You bowl good on a day, you don't get any wickets. You bowl maybe a few loose ones and you get some wickets. There's still a lot left in that tank!”

Catch all the action from Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, today December 29, 9:00 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network